Turkish Forces Neutralize 4 PKK Terrorists In Northern Iraq

The successful neutralization of four PKK terrorists by the
Turkish armed forces during the "Panja-Kilid" operation underscores
Turkiye's ongoing commitment to combating terrorist threats in
northern Iraq, Azernews reports.
This is stated in the information of the Ministry of National
Defense of Turkiye.
This operation reflects the country's strategic efforts to
maintain regional security and counter terrorism effectively.
