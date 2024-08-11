Six Afghan Citizens Freed From Pakistani Prisons

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The consulate of Afghanistan in Karachi has announced the release of six Afghan citizens from the“Soldier Bazaar” prison in the Sindh province of Pakistan.

According to reports, these individuals were freed on Saturday, August 10, following efforts by the consulate of Afghanistan in Karachi.

Officials stated that these individuals, despite having immigration cards, were detained for unknown reasons.

Previously, dozens of Afghan migrants, including children, were arrested by Pakistani forces due to a lack of residency documents.

Reports of the detention, torture, and mistreatment of Afghan migrants in both Iran and Pakistan have been increasing.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) also reported that approximately 1,000 Afghan migrants and asylum seekers were detained by Pakistani forces during the first three months of 2024.

Statistics from the UNHCR show that since September 15, 2023, around 547,000 Afghans have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan.

The increasing number of Afghan migrants facing detention and mistreatment in neighboring countries has raised serious concerns among international human rights organizations.

The international community is being urged to take more decisive action to prevent further human rights violations and to support the safe and dignified return of Afghan migrants to their homeland.

