Russians Shell Village In Kherson Region In Morning, Woman Injured
Date
8/11/2024 7:17:56 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This morning, the Russian army fired on the village of Velentenske in the Kherson region, injuring an elderly woman.
This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"An 81-year-old woman sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries, as well as concussion. An ambulance crew provided her with assistance on the spot. The victim refused to be hospitalised," the statement said.
Read also:
One killed, 11 injured
as Russians shell 15 settlements in Kherson
region
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians shelled 15 settlements in Kherson region over the da - one person was killed and 11 wounded.
The photo is illustrative
MENAFN11082024000193011044ID1108542429
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.