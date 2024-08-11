Russians Shell Village In Kherson Region In Morning, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This morning, the Russian fired on the village of Velentenske in the Kherson region, injuring an elderly woman.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"An 81-year-old woman sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries, as well as concussion. An ambulance crew provided her with assistance on the spot. The victim refused to be hospitalised," the statement said.

One killed, 11 as Russians shell 15 settlements inregion

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians shelled 15 settlements in Kherson region over the da - one person was killed and 11 wounded.

The photo is illustrative