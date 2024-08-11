Local Authorities Says Blaze Observed In Zaporizhzhia NPP Area Poses No Threat To Operation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Nikopol Diestrict Military Administration, Yevhen Yevtushenko, has played down rumors of an apparently "dangerous" fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is directly visible from Nikopol.

There is indeed a blaze, but it does not threaten the operation of the power , Yevtushenko wrote on Telegram.

"Please remain calm. That fire is not at the ZNPP," the head of the district military administration wrote, addressing residents.

He explained that, according to unconfirmed reports, the Russians, for a purpose unknown, set fire to a pile of tires inside a water cooling tower.

IAEA calls for restraint around Kursk NPP amid hostilities in region

"Perhaps this is a provocation or an attempt to create panic in the settlements on the right bank of the former reservoir. Currently, the ZNPP is operating as normal as possible under the conditions of occupation," Yevtushenko said.

The latest monitoring proved that the radiation background remains within the permitted norm, the official stressed.

The head of the district administration added to his social media post a photo of the fire at the cooling tower.