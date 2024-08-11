Ukraine Keeps Working With Partners To Further Strengthen Air Defenses - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine does not stop working with partners so that the nation is able to strengthen the existing air defense network.

That's according to President Volodymyr Zelensky , who spoke in an evening address to the nation, seen by Ukrinform.

"Our priority remains the maximum strengthening of Ukraine's air shield. Our air defense, our combat aviation. Every night and every day during this war, Ukrainians suffer from Russian strikes. Much, indeed much, has already been done to improve our defense capabilities, but not everything necessary is in place yet. We do not stop working with our partners to acquire more air defense systems and to ensure better quality training and supplies for all units of our skies' defenders," Zelensky said.

The head of state emphasized that "one of the key elements of any state's air shield is combat aviation. At all levels, we must continue to tell our partners what is needed to close the Ukrainian skies to Shahed drones and missiles. Including North Korean missiles."

"Terror must always be defeated – this is the fundamental principle of protecting life. And this is what we will continue to talk about with our partners – just as air defense protects lives, lifting restrictions on long-range strikes will save thousands of human lives," the head of state said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 53 of the 57 Shahed kamikaze drones Russia launched overnight Sunday.

Photo: President's Office