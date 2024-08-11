Russian Missile Destroys Greek Catholic Church In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Antonivka, Kherson region, a Russian missile destroyed a temple of the parish of St. Cyprian and Martyr Justine of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.

This was reported on by the parish administrator, priest Ihor Makar , Ukrinform saw.

"Today, our small church of the parish of St. Cyprian and Martyr Justine (Antonivka village, Kherson district) ceased to exist. It was destroyed by an enemy missile," fr. Makar said.

Russian shelling in Donetsk region damages 110-year-old

He added that on Friday, a Russian drone dropped an explosion that almost got the church burned down but local residents put out the blaze, saving the temple.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, today, August 11, one person was killed and at least eight were injured in Antonivka amid Russian shelling and drone attacks.