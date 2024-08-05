Phantox Pro By Mavo Wins Gold In A' Kitchenware And Horeca Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Phantox Pro

Innovative Coffee Grinder Recognized for Excellence in Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of kitchenware design, has announced Mavo 's Phantox Pro as the winner of the Golden A' Design Award in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design and innovation behind the Phantox Pro coffee grinder, positioning it as a standout product in the competitive kitchenware industry.The Phantox Pro's groundbreaking design aligns perfectly with the evolving needs and preferences of modern coffee enthusiasts. By combining professional-grade functionality with user-friendly features, this manual coffee grinder empowers baristas and home users alike to achieve optimal grind consistency and flavor profiles. The innovative adjustment dial, inspired by camera lens apertures, introduces a new level of precision and engagement to the grinding process, making it a valuable tool for the kitchenware industry and coffee aficionados worldwide.What sets the Phantox Pro apart is its meticulously engineered Starblade, a patented 45mm diameter burr with 160 spikes. This cutting-edge design enhances the efficiency and quality of each grind, resulting in improved sweetness and clarity in the final cup of coffee. The grinder's all-metal casing, crafted using 5-axis CNC machining, exudes a refined mechanical aesthetic while ensuring durability and longevity. With 120 hyperfine adjustment settings accessible within a 360-degree rotation, the Phantox Pro offers unparalleled versatility for various coffee types and brewing methods.The recognition bestowed upon the Phantox Pro by the A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards serves as a testament to Mavo's commitment to pushing the boundaries of kitchenware design. This achievement is expected to inspire future innovations within the brand and contribute to the ongoing evolution of the coffee grinding industry. By setting new standards for precision, user-friendliness, and aesthetic appeal, the Phantox Pro has the potential to reshape consumer expectations and elevate the coffee preparation experience on a global scale.Phantox Pro was designed by the talented team at Mavo, including Xiaofeng Liu, Jianhe Liao, and Qingping Kong, who collaborated to bring this innovative coffee grinder to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About MavoMavo is a coffee utensil brand that embodies the concept of a "Marvelous Voyage." The brand's name, derived from the combination of "Marvelous" and "Voyage," reflects its commitment to delivering exceptional coffee experiences. Mavo's products are designed to be capable companions in exploring different coffee flavors, allowing users to embark on a journey full of surprises and discoveries. With a reverence for the exquisite quality of coffee and a belief that each cup is a unique adventure, Mavo aims to elevate the coffee brewing process to new heights.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. Winners of this award are acknowledged for their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to advance the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this esteemed recognition. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and organized across various industries, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop products and projects that positively impact society. The competition's rigorous evaluation process, conducted by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensures that only the most outstanding and innovative designs receive recognition. Interested parties are invited to explore the A' Design Awards, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here