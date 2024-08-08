BREAKING: Vinesh Phogat Can Still Win Silver At Paris Olympics As CAS Accepts Wrestler's Protest

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat had filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for (CAS) after being disqualified from the final match of the 50 kg category at the Paris Olympics. She had written two pleas to the court: one, to let her weigh-in again, to which the court rejected and stated that the decision has been made and the final medal match was played between Cuba's

Yusneylis Guzman Lopez and USA's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.

In her second plea, she said she deserves silver medal because she earned it on that day and her weight was also fine. If CAS judgement comes in favour of Phogat, then IOC will have to oblige.

CAS' final verdict on Phogat's plea for silver will be delivered by Friday morning by around 11:30 am IST.

Vinesh Phogat had moved to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding an Olympic joint silver in the 50kg wrestling category after she was disqualified from the final for being overweight by 100 grams at the time of the weigh-in. Vinesh was disqualified on the day of the gold medal match - Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, Vinesh Phogat confirmed her retirement with an emotional message on X (formerly Twitter). Dedicating it to her mother, Phogat wrote,“Mother, wrestling has won and I have lost. Forgive me. Your dreams are shattered. My courage is broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you. Sorry.”

Additionally, the Haryana government has decided to felicitate Phogat like a medallist, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday.

She will be offered the same reward that the state government offers to Olympic Games silver medallists, the chief minister added.

Phogat had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman grappler to reach the gold medal bout in the 50-kg event. Vinesh Phogat has won three Commonwealth Games golds, two World Championship bronze medals, and a gold medal at the Asian Games.



