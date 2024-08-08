Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra's Quest For Gold; When And Where To Watch Men's Javelin Throw Final

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Neeraj Chopra gears up for the final of men's Javelin throw at the Paris 2024, aiming to become the first Indian to bag two individual medal's at the Games. The 26-year-old cruised into the final with a monstrous throw of 89.34m in the qualification round. It was the Tokyo Olympics champions second best throw ever.



Neeraj breached the qualification standard of 84m in his very first attempt itself. Meanwhile, the qualification round saw some big throws from the likes of Anderson Peters (88.63m), and Germany's Julian Weber (87.76m). Pakistan's Arshad Naddem's 86.59 was the fourth best effort, while Kenya's 35-year-old Julius Yego's best throw was measured at 85.97m.

Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia, who bagged the silver at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, threw the javelin to a distance of 85.63m to earn a spot in the final. Meanwhile, the likes of Luis Maurizio de Silva, Toni Keranen, Andrian Mardare, Oliver Helander, Kedhorn Walcott and Lassi Etelatalo complete the 12-man final lineup.



A gold medal at Stade de France on Thursday will make Neeraj only the fifth man in Olympic history to defend the javelin title. Eric Lemming (Sweden: 1908 & 1912), Jonni Myyra (Finland: 1920 & 1924), Jan Zelezny (Czechia; 1992, 1996 & 2000) and Andreas Thorkildsen (Norway; 2004 & 2008) are the only ones to have defended their respective men's javelin gold medals at the quadrennial games.







Men's Javelin throw final; when and where to watch

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics start at 11:55 PM IST on Thursday (August 8). The live telecast of the competition an be viewed on Sports 18 network in India, while it will be streamed live on Jiocinema app and website.



