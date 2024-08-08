Bull to Somnathpura: Visit THESE 7 temples on Naga Panchami 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Naga Panchami 2024 offers a spiritual journey to seven significant temples near Bengaluru. From the iconic Bull Temple to the historic Ranganathaswamy Temple, each site provides a unique experience, blending ancient architecture with sacred traditions.

A prominent Bengaluru landmark, Bull Temple is dedicated to Nandi, the bull. It's a sacred site for invoking blessings and plays a key role in Naga Panchami celebrations.

This ancient temple in Kolar is dedicated to the goddess Kolaramma. It holds significance for its unique architecture and is an important pilgrimage site during Naga Panchami.



Located at the foothills of Nandi Hills, this temple is renowned for its stunning Dravidian architecture. Visiting during Naga Panchami is believed to bring prosperity.

Located in Belur, this temple is renowned for its exquisite Hoysala architecture. Its intricate carvings and historical significance make it a must-visit during Naga Panchami.

This Somnathpura temple is celebrated for its preserved Hoysala architecture and serene ambiance, making it perfect for reflection and spiritual activities during Naga Panchami.

This historic temple, dedicated to Lord Ranganatha (an incarnation of Vishnu), is rich in history. Its peaceful surroundings make it a significant site for Naga Panchami worship.

Situated in Hoskote, this temple is renowned for its tranquil ambiance and dedication to Lord Lakshmi Narayana. It is a popular destination for devotees during Naga Panchami.