India To Russia-7 Countries With Powerful Military Strengths

8/5/2024 6:31:24 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As of 2024, some nations are recognised for their strong military forces based on funding, technology, personnel, and overall capabilities. Here are seven countries with tremendous military capabilities.


Here are seven countries with tremendous military capabilities.

USA

Highest military budget, sophisticated technology, nuclear weapons, worldwide presence, formidable navy and air force. Leader in stealth, cyberwar, and special operations.

China

Rapidly growing military budget, vast manpower, advanced technology, and naval and missile capabilities. Modernising armies for cyberwarfare, space, and AI.

Russia

Extensive nuclear arsenal, powerful ground forces, advanced missile technology, strong air defense systems. Expertise in electronic warfare and hybrid warfare strategies.

India

Large workforce, rising defence budget, nuclear capabilities, diversified and modernised military equipment, strong emphasis on indigenous military manufacturing and modernisation.

France

Nuclear arsenal, advanced technology, strong defense industry, significant global presence. Highly capable special forces and advanced air and naval forces.

United Kingdom

Nuclear capabilities, modern and technologically advanced armed forces, strong naval presence, global reach, cutting-edge technology,
focus on modernization and rapid deployment.

Japan

Strong marine forces, advanced technology, large defence budget, key partnerships. Use cutting-edge technology and strong self-defence troops to defend and deter.

AsiaNet News

