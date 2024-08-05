Fingerprint Cards AB (Publ) Appoints David Eastaugh As Chief Strategy And Technology Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) today announced the appointment of David Eastaugh as the company's Chief Strategy and Officer. He will assume his position on August 19, 2024.



David is a visionary in the fields of identity, data, and combating crime and fraud, with a diverse background that includes experience in startups, scale-ups, consulting, and corporations. He brings a pragmatic approach, coupled with strong partnership and M&A experience, enabling fast-to-market competitive product development and launch.

Evidence of these capabilities can be seen in David's wealth of experience leading teams that have built global products in the Cloud (SaaS). For the past 25 years, he has been involved in online identity verification including being a key member of the team that built the UK's first eIDV product (BT URU). David then moved on to work with GBG to lead the development team on their ID3 Global online identity verification product, which was the global market leader for many years. He also had responsibility for several teams across GBG's identity products and led the team that built GBG CitizenSafe, part of the Gov.Verify initiative. David was also the CTO and a founding member of TruNarrative, a cloud-based orchestration platform which detects and prevents financial crime and fraud.

Adam Philpott, President & CEO of Fingerprints, commented:“I am very pleased to welcome David Eastaugh as our Chief Strategy and Technology Officer. He will have a key role as we continue diversifying our operations into new areas. While we remain committed to our current business within the PC, Payment, and Access product groups, we also see significant opportunities to expand in digital identity, a core component of human-digital interactions. Current identity verification largely relies on passwords, a primary threat vector in cyber breaches. With Zero Trust security frameworks becoming standard and requiring regular user authentication, the inherent vulnerability of passwords is evident. Leveraging our rich biometric history and core business as we expand to be a digital identity company, we aim to replace passwords with more reliable biometric authentication. This will enhance cybersecurity and user experience across various applications, including access control and secure online transactions. David will spearhead this capability development.”

“I am excited to be joining Fingerprints to help drive the strategy and technology forward, blending the worlds of physical and digital identity”, commented David Eastaugh.



