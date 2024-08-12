Qatar's Passport Directorate Announces Detailed Operating Hours For Service Centers
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Passports, under Qatar's Ministry of Interior (MoI), has released the official working hours for its service centers and offices affiliated with the Unified Services Department.
This comprehensive announcement aims to improve public access to essential passport services across various locations in Qatar.
The newly published schedule, effective immediately, is as follows:
- 7AM to 12:30PM: Mesaimeer, Al Shahaniya, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal, Al Wakra, Al Khor, Umm Al Seneem, and Al Shamal centers
- 7AM to 1PM: Hamad Medical Corporation center (HMC)
- 7:30AM to 1PM: Lusail center
- 7AM to 3:30PM: Qatar Airways center
- 8AM to 1PM: Souq Waqif, The Pearl, and Qatar Financial Centre (QFC).
The move is part of ongoing efforts by the Ministry to enhance government services and increase transparency. Residents are encouraged to plan their visits according to these new timings to ensure prompt and efficient service.
