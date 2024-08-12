IIT Madras Tops In NIRF Ranking; AIIMS, IIM Ahmedabad, Hindu College Top In Their Categories

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) IIT Madras was declared the top institution across the country, in the overall category, by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 ranking on Monday while AIIMS, IIM Ahmedabad, Hindu College top in their categories.

Delhi University's Hindu College topped the list in the 'college category' while IIM Ahmedabad topped in the management institutions.

National Law School of India University, Bengaluru ranked number one in the law universities in the country and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi topped the medical institutions ranking.

The NIRF Ranking 2024 were released by the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday.

In agriculture and allied sectors, the Indian Agriculture Research Institute New Delhi has topped the ranks. In the innovation category, IIT Bombay was selected first.

Anna University, Chennai has been selected for the first rank in the category of State Public Universities.

In the category of Open Universities, Indira Gandhi National Open University has been selected for the first position.

In university ranking, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore ranked top while Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) ranked second, Jamia Millia Islamia third, Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal fourth, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) fifth and Delhi University (DU) sixth.

Jamia Millia Islamia has retained its 3rd rank in the 'University Category' for the third consecutive year in 2024.

There are a total of six colleges of DU in the list of top 10. Miranda House ranked second position this year which held the top position last year - Hindu College, of Delhi University, has topped this year.

In the college category, St. Stephens's College got third rank; Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata fourth; Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Delhi fifth; St. Xavier's College, Kolkata sixth; PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore seventh; Loyola College, Chennai eighth; DU's Kirori Mal College ninth; Lady Shri Ram College tenth.

In Skill Universities category, Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune ranked first.