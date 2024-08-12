Iran’s vice president contemplates quitting

(MENAFN) Former Iranian Foreign Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was appointed as Iran's vice president for strategic affairs by newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian on August 2, has announced his intention to resign from his position. This development comes in the wake of growing dissatisfaction over the composition of President Pezeshkian's proposed cabinet, which has become a focal point of contention in Iranian politics.



On Sunday, President Pezeshkian, who assumed office last month, submitted a list of 19 candidates to the Iranian parliament for approval in the formation of his new cabinet. This proposed list has faced criticism for its lack of gender diversity, as it includes only one woman among the candidates. This omission has sparked significant debate and dissatisfaction, particularly given the broader context of calls for greater inclusivity and representation in Iranian governance.



Zarif’s decision to resign is widely perceived as a response to these controversies surrounding the cabinet composition. In his resignation statement, Zarif conveyed his best wishes to the new government’s representatives and expressed his appreciation to President Pezeshkian for the opportunity to participate in the cabinet selection process. His departure highlights the internal conflicts and challenges facing the new administration as it seeks to balance political and societal expectations.



The resignation of Zarif, a prominent figure in Iranian politics, reflects the complexities and pressures of navigating political reform and representation. As the new administration attempts to establish itself, the controversy over the cabinet's makeup underscores the difficulties of addressing demands for more inclusive and representative governance in Iran. Zarif’s exit from the vice presidency adds a significant dimension to the ongoing political discourse, drawing attention to the broader implications for the country’s political landscape and the effectiveness of Pezeshkian’s administration.



This development may have broader repercussions for the new government’s ability to implement its policies and manage internal and external expectations. As Iran moves forward, the challenges of forming a cabinet that aligns with both political objectives and public demands will remain a critical issue for President Pezeshkian and his administration.



