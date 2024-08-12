Man gets detained over climbing Eiffel Tower

(MENAFN) On Sunday afternoon, a man was arrested after scaling the Eiffel Tower, just hours before the highly anticipated closing ceremony of the Olympics. The incident occurred around 14:45 local time (13:45 BST), when the individual was first spotted climbing the iconic Parisian landmark. In response to the situation, Paris police swiftly intervened and took the man into custody. At this moment, further details about the climber’s motivations or nationality remain undisclosed by the authorities.



The dramatic ascent was captured on social media, where videos showed a shirtless man climbing the tower just above the Olympic rings, which had been prominently displayed as part of the summer games’ visual celebrations. This bold act not only drew attention from the public but also led to significant security responses.



According to reports from the Associated Press, French police implemented an evacuation of the area surrounding the Eiffel Tower as a precautionary measure during the climber’s stunt. CNN corroborated these claims, indicating that the tower itself was also evacuated to ensure public safety. However, as of 16:00 local time, the BBC has not independently verified the extent or duration of these evacuations.



The Eiffel Tower, a central symbol of Paris and a focal point of the Olympics' opening ceremony, was not scheduled to play a major role in the closing ceremony later on Sunday. The arrest and subsequent evacuation created a dramatic prelude to the finale of the Olympic Games, highlighting the ongoing security challenges associated with such high-profile events.



The incident underscores the heightened security measures in place during major global events and the impact that unexpected disruptions can have on planned activities. As the city of Paris prepares for the closing ceremony, the focus will now also be on the implications of the security breach and the measures taken to prevent such incidents in the future.



