Six Killed In Bus-Car Collision In Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Aug 12 (IANS) At least six people were killed while another suffered injury in a collision between a car and a bus in Bhakkar district in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, the rescue service reported.

The accident took place on Jhang road in the Mankera area of the district when the two coming from the opposite directions collided while going through a crossing, resulting in the deaths of six people who were in the car, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue workers reached the site and shifted the to a local hospital.

The deceased included three children, while a woman suffered a head injury.