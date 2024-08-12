Vyshak Vijaykumar Channels Kohli’S Work Ethic For Upcoming Maharaja Trophy

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 12 (IANS) As the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 approaches, Gulbarga Mystics' vice-captain, Vyshak Vijaykumar is set to bring his experience and newfound confidence to the campaign.

Inspired by his Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammates like Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak remarked,“Training with Virat Kohli can really impact you as a player. Last season, while I admired him, I paid attention to the finer details such as his work ethic, process, and consistency. Whether it's his eating habits or practice routine, everything is done with precision.”

The 27-year-old fast bowler added, "It's admirable how confident he is before every game, and now I try to have the same confidence every time I step onto the field.”

As a senior player, Vyshak will also be committed to mentoring the younger squad members, drawing from the advice he received from senior players like Mohd. Siraj

“In my first game for RCB, I did well, but then I conceded 60 runs in the next match,” he recalled.“Siraj told me, 'This is the game, and this is the challenge at the highest level'. I am keen to keep this in mind and to pass on these lessons whenever I can,” he added.

Looking ahead to the new season, the pace bowler, who also boasts a first-class century, is keen on overcoming last year's challenges, where the Mystics secured third place in the absence of Devdutt Padikkal.

“Missing Devdutt made a big difference last season,” he said.“We felt our campaign was incomplete, but we want to finish stronger this year. We bat deep, and I've been batting well too, so I am hoping to contribute with the bat as well” he opined, expressing his optimism about the team's prospects.

Although stepping down from captaincy, Vyshak is excited to work alongside Padikkal as vice-captain.“I love captaincy, but with Devdutt's experience and his recent India debut, I'm looking forward to supporting him as the vice-captain. Last season, we really missed him, so I'm optimistic about this year,” he added.

Crediting the Maharaja Trophy for helping launch his IPL career, he said the competition holds a special place for him.“The first season of Maharaja got me noticed and led to my IPL debut, this platform provided by KSCA is exceptional and a huge opportunity for all of us,” he remarked, highlighting the tournament's importance.

The Gulbarga Mystics begin their campaign on August 15, when they take on the Bengaluru Blasters in the inaugural match of the Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.