Egypt, Russia Discuss Recent Escalation In Middle East

(MENAFN- IANS) Cairo, Aug 5 (IANS) Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed on Sunday the recent escalation in the Middle East.

During a phone conversation, the two ministers discussed the efforts to be made to de-escalate the situation in a way that preserves the region's security, stability and the interests of its people, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the Egyptian Foreign statement.

The two diplomats also discussed ways to avoid slipping into a vicious circle of regional confrontations, the statement said, adding that they also exchanged views on issues of common interest.

Concerns of possible regional escalation heightened following the assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh early Wednesday when his residence in Tehran was hit.

Additionally, an alleged Israeli attack on Dahieh in Beirut's southern suburbs, which resulted in the deaths of a senior Hezbollah military commander, Fouad Shokor and seven civilians, is also cited as a possible reason for the escalation.