US Embassy In Doha Seeks Innovative Projects To Boost Ties With Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US embassy in Qatar has announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) as part of the initiative to boost ties with Qatar, a statement said yesterday.

Non-profit organisations and individuals are invited to submit applications for funding between $10,000 and $100,000 to support projects advancing shared US-Qatar values and bilateral co-operation, in alignment with strategic themes and priorities.

The deadline for applications is August 29. However, applicants are encouraged to apply as early as possible.

Priority will be given to project proposals that increase and economic opportunities for women in Qatar, promote higher education and emerging technology linkages between the US and Qatar, and support environmental stewardship, mitigate climate change, and promote green technology.

Proposals should be designed to impact or benefit one or more of the following priority audiences: Qatari women and girls, adults with disabilities or neurodivergent disorders, Qatari youth (through the university level), teachers and academic professionals, and entrepreneurs and small and medium-size business owners.

All programme proposals must strengthen US-Qatar co-operation on global issues of shared interest, aim to increase understanding of US values and perspectives, build relationships between Americans and Qataris, and include an American element or connection with an American organisation, institutions, or expert.

Applicants should demonstrate considerable practical experience in implementing similar activities; previous experience working with Qatari audiences is preferable.

For further information on how to apply visit the US embassy website and grants, the statement added.

