Delhi-Saharanpur MEMU Coach Derails While Moving Towards Yard In UP
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A coach of Delhi-Saharanpur MEMU train derailed within the Saharanpur Railway Station yard earlier today.
“I would to clarify the news that is being circulated in Saharanpur. The train was moving towards the yard after its termination. One coach if the passenger train has derailed in the yard. It has no impact on any other train movement,” said Senior DCM (Divisional Commercial Manager) Ambala, Naveen Kumar.
Further details awaited.
MENAFN04082024007365015876ID1108515098
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.