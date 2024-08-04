ASEZA Chairman Discusses Investment, Tourism Cooperation With Pakistani Ambassador

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, August 4 (Petra) – Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Nayef Fayez, met with Pakistani Ambassador Muhammad Iqbal to explore cooperation opportunities in the and sectors, aiming to benefit both nations and their peoples.Fayez highlighted the strong Jordanian-Pakistani relations and the ongoing efforts to strengthen these ties. He reviewed the investment incentives and facilities the ASEZA offers to attract investors and extended an invitation to Pakistani business people to explore the promising opportunities available in the special zone.Iqbal commended the ASEZA for its achievements and the creation of a secure and stable investment environment that encourages foreign investment in Jordan. He emphasized the importance of enhancing collaboration between the two countries across various sectors to achieve mutual interests.