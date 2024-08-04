Qatari ports report 46 percent rise in containers handled last month

(MENAFN) In July 2024, Hamad, Ruwais, and Doha ports demonstrated exceptional performance, handling a total of 146,752 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in containers, according to Mwani Qatar. This marked a significant 46 percent increase in container handling compared to July 2023, driven largely by a 132 percent surge in transshipments. Additionally, the ports experienced substantial growth in handling livestock, RORO (Roll-on/Roll-off) units, and vessels, with increases of 271 percent, 102 percent, and 4 percent, respectively.



The general and bulk cargoes handled by the ports amounted to 131,982 tonnes in July, with 235 vessels docking during the same period. The ports managed 12,214 containers, 20,302 RORO units, and 22,204 tonnes of building materials.



In the first half of 2024, the three ports collectively processed 706,983 TEUs, reflecting a 12 percent growth year-over-year, supported by a 24 percent increase in transshipments at Hamad Port. The RORO units and livestock handling saw rises of 39 percent and 22 percent, respectively. During this period, the ports received 1,323 vessels and handled 931,465 tonnes of general and bulk cargo, 55,944 RORO units, 358,201 heads of livestock, and 171,158 tonnes of building materials.



Separately, Hamad Port alone handled 148,479 TEUs, 98,922 freight tonnes, and 12,192 RORO units in July 2024. With its advanced infrastructure and expanding network, Hamad Port ensures efficient goods flow and transshipment services, enhancing Qatar’s position in the global market and fostering growth opportunities.

MENAFN04082024000045015839ID1108515093