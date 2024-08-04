Senegal condemns Ukrainian ‘propaganda’

(MENAFN) Senegal's Foreign has issued a strong condemnation of the Ukrainian embassy in Dakar following its support for a attack on Malian forces and Russian military contractors last month. The ministry criticized Ukraine for what it perceives as an attempt to destabilize Mali, a nation it considers a close ally.



In late July, Tuareg insurgents launched a deadly assault on a convoy of Malian and Wagner private military contractors near the Algerian border in Mali, resulting in numerous casualties. Ukrainian military intelligence, represented by Andrey Yusov, claimed responsibility for aiding the insurgents by providing critical information that facilitated the attack. Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s GUR intelligence agency, did not confirm direct Ukrainian involvement but indicated that such operations might continue.



The Ukrainian embassy in Dakar shared an interview with Yusov on its Facebook page, where Ambassador Yuri Pivovarov stated that further consequences for war crimes and terrorism were imminent. The post was later removed.



In response, Senegal's Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning both the Ukrainian embassy's actions and the perceived support for terrorism. The ministry stressed its position of "constructive neutrality" in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, while also rejecting any form of media propaganda related to the conflict on Senegalese soil. The Senegalese government has summoned Ambassador Pivovarov to address the issue and reminded him of the need for discretion and respect in his diplomatic role.

