Iran unveils specifics about Hamas director‘s killing

Iran has released new information regarding the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, attributing his death to a targeted attack involving a "short-range projectile." The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has blamed both Israel and the United States for the operation, further inflaming tensions in the already volatile Middle East.



In a statement issued on Saturday, the IRGC asserted that the assassination, which occurred earlier this week in Tehran, was orchestrated by the "Zionist regime" with the backing of the "criminal of America." Despite these accusations, Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the attack. Israeli officials have consistently stated their intent to target Hamas militants in response to ongoing conflict in Gaza. Meanwhile, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stated that the United States had no prior knowledge of or role in the assassination.



The IRGC's statement detailed that the attack involved a short-range projectile equipped with a warhead weighing approximately seven kilograms, fired from outside Haniyeh's residence. This account contrasts with a report from the New York Times, which cited Middle Eastern officials claiming that Haniyeh was killed by a remotely detonated bomb that had been smuggled into his guesthouse several months prior.



The assassination has significantly heightened regional tensions. The death of Haniyeh comes amidst a severe conflict between Israel and Hamas, triggered by a surprise Hamas incursion into Israel last October. This conflict has resulted in extensive destruction and numerous casualties in Gaza.



In response to the assassination, Iran has pledged to deliver "harsh punishment" to Israel, with the Israeli military on high alert for potential retaliatory attacks. The United States, as Israel's primary ally, has also announced plans to increase its military presence in the region, further intensifying the security situation.

