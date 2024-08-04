Pune Woman Falls Into 60-Ft Gorge In Satara's Ghat Area While Taking Selfie, Rescued | WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid heavy rain, a 29-year-old woman was rescued after she fell into a 60-foot gorge in Maharashtra's Satara district.

It has been alleged that she stumbled and fell while capturing a selfie. On social media, a of her rescue has gained a lot of popularity.

The woman is shown being lifted to safety by a man who is seen descending the canyon with a strong rope that the locals had thrown down. claim that after being rescued by neighbours and Home Guards, the woman was hurt and sent to a nearby hospital.

According to the police, the incident happened on Saturday evening (August 3) as the Pune woman and her companions were visiting Borne Ghat in the Satara district. It is alleged that visitors were prohibited from entering the region where the event occurred by the local authority.

Home Guards and local residents pulled the woman to safety using a rope, officials said.

The incident highlights the ongoing risk posed by excessive rainfall in the Satara district. District Collector Jitendra Dudi ordered the closure of tourist spots and waterfalls from August 2 to 4 to prevent such accidents. However, the allure of these natural sites continues to draw visitors, some of whom are risking their lives.

This occurs only a few days after chartered accountant Anvi Kamdar of Mumbai plunged down a gorge last month while filming a video in the Raigad area of Maharashtra. The 27-year-old fell into the 300-foot-deep canyon next to the well-known Kumbhe waterfall in Mangaon while out for a monsoon excursion with seven pals.

Kamdar was filming a video of the scenic surroundings, when she slipped and fell into the gorge. On being alerted by her friends, police and local rescuers reached the spot and rushed her to a nearby government hospital where she died during treatment.

