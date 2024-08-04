Harris rejects news agency`s debate suggestion with Trump

(MENAFN) United States Vice President Kamala Harris has turned down former President Donald Trump's invitation to participate in a debate hosted by Fox News, which was proposed for September 4 in Pennsylvania. Harris insists that adhere to the previously arranged debate scheduled with ABC News on September 10.



Trump’s acceptance of the Fox News debate offer came after President Joe Biden’s unexpected withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race and his subsequent endorsement of Harris as his successor. The original debate on ABC News was canceled following Biden’s departure from the campaign and Trump’s claims of a conflict of interest due to his ongoing litigation against ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.



Harris’s campaign responded sharply to Trump’s maneuver, accusing him of attempting to evade the debate he had previously agreed to. A statement from Harris’s campaign criticized Trump for "running scared" and called for him to honor the commitment to the ABC News debate. The campaign emphasized that Harris is prepared to participate in the agreed-upon debate and is open to discussing additional debates afterward.



Fox News, known for its favorable stance towards Trump, contrasts with ABC News, which is viewed as more favorable to Harris. The debate Trump had with Biden in June on CNN was marked by Biden's faltering performance, which led to significant concerns within the Democratic Party and ultimately contributed to Biden’s decision to suspend his reelection campaign.



This latest development underscores the ongoing tensions and strategic maneuvers in the 2024 presidential race, as both candidates navigate their public engagements and media appearances.

