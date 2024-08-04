Assam Govt To Soon Bring Law For Life Imprisonment In 'Love Jihad' Cases: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Assam government will soon bring law for life imprisonment in 'love jihad' cases, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at BJP meet.
Sarma added that the state will also bring in new domicile policy, allowing only those born in the state to be entitled for govt jobs.
