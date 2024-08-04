Qatar Fuel Company reports net profit of QR482M in first half

(MENAFN) Qatar is at the forefront of strategically emphasizing artificial intelligence (AI) as a key sector, a move that aligns with its broader economic diversification efforts and ambition to become a leader in AI innovation. Experts at PWC have highlighted that Qatar is integrating AI into its National Development Strategy (NDS-3), a testament to the country's vision of leveraging advanced technologies to boost its global competitiveness and achieve sustainable development goals.



Through targeted investments in AI research and applications, Qatar is laying a robust foundation of regulations and services to solidify its position as a strategic market within the global technological landscape. This commitment reflects the country's readiness to embrace the digital age and the myriad possibilities it presents.



Industry leaders have identified four strategic actions that align with Qatar's ambitions as part of its NDS-3 and National Digital Agenda (NDA). These actions include establishing a stable regulatory foundation for AI technology, focusing on data collection, management, and standard practices across both public and private sectors. This involves implementing regulations that simplify and streamline data handling processes, creating unified templates and tools that are essential for feeding AI models with contextual and relevant data on a nationwide scale.



Market experts in Qatar also emphasize the importance of investing in national sovereign infrastructure, such as building large computing farms to support AI advancements, research and development (R&D), and commercialization. This infrastructure is critical for the country's AI ecosystem, providing the necessary computational power and resources.



Additionally, Qatar is encouraged to leverage its existing partnerships with hyperscale cloud providers and form new alliances with AI-integrated companies. These partnerships will enable access to new markets and further strengthen Qatar's position in the AI sector. By providing subsidized national computing infrastructure, Qatar can significantly reduce costs for AI companies, attracting them to establish operations within the country and offering infrastructure access as a strategic advantage.



In summary, Qatar's strategic focus on AI, backed by targeted investments and robust regulatory frameworks, positions it as a leading player in the global AI landscape. The country’s efforts to build a comprehensive AI ecosystem demonstrate its commitment to leveraging technology for economic diversification and sustainable development.

MENAFN04082024000045015839ID1108515091