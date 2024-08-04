Nepal to utilize DJI drones for new waste management initiative in September

(MENAFN) Nepal is set to utilize DJI drones, built by China, for a new waste management initiative starting next month, according to a local official. This development follows a memorandum of understanding signed on Saturday between the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee, Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality, and Airlift Technology Pvt. Ltd. The agreement outlines a plan to employ these drones to transport garbage from Mount Ama Dablam, with operations slated to commence in September.



Jagat Prasad Bhusal, the chief administrative officer of the Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality, indicated that the drones will initially focus on waste collection from Mount Ama Dablam. However, their usage is expected to expand to other significant peaks, including Mount Qomolangma (Everest) and Mount Nuptse, once the new mountaineering season begins. This move is part of a broader effort to enhance waste management in Nepal's high-altitude regions, leveraging advanced technology to address environmental concerns.



In a notable development earlier this year, a DJI drone successfully completed the first-ever drone delivery tests on Mount Qomolangma, which stands at an elevation of 8,848.86 meters from the Nepali side. This successful test has paved the way for using drones in high-altitude mountaineering, emergency rescue operations, and environmental protection, demonstrating their potential to facilitate various critical tasks in challenging conditions. Airlift Technology Pvt. Ltd. has committed to providing free drone services for two years, underscoring their support for this innovative waste management initiative.

