Report states America possibly to lose probable war against Russia, China

(MENAFN) A recent congressional report has raised alarming concerns about the United States' readiness for a potential conflict with major global adversaries, revealing significant deficiencies in the nation's military capabilities and strategic planning. The report, issued by a Congressional panel reviewing United States defense strategy, highlights critical shortcomings in the Department of Defense’s ability to both deter and win a major conflict.



The 114-page document, released on Monday, identifies Russia and China as the principal threats to United States national security. It critiques the National Defense Strategy (NDS), which was formulated prior to the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, as outdated and inadequate for current global threats. According to the report, the United States military is poorly structured to address these threats, and the nation's industrial base is insufficient to support sustained combat operations against major adversaries.



Experts cited in the report argue that the United States was last adequately prepared for a significant conflict during the Cold War, which ended 35 years ago. Jane Harman, a former Democratic congresswoman and chair of the commission that authored the report, testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, stating that the current threats to United States national security are unprecedented since World War II and more complex than those faced during the Cold War era.



The report also highlights the growing geopolitical alignment between China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran, which exacerbates the potential for a major conflict involving the United States The increasing political and military cooperation among these nations further complicates the security landscape for the United States.



The Pentagon has yet to fully address the implications of these findings, particularly in light of recent developments such as increased Russian and Chinese military activities near United States territories. The report underscores the urgent need for a reassessment and overhaul of United States defense strategies to better prepare for the evolving global threats.

