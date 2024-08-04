Fencer Olha Kharlan Makes History As Ukrainian Athlete With Most Olympic Medals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Olha Kharlan of Ukraine on Saturday became a six-time Olympic medalist, sealing as part of the saber fencing team at the Paris 2024 Games.

For the 33-year-old athlete, the team is already the second medal won in Paris, after a bronze in individual competitions.

Kharlan now boasts six Olympic medals throughout her career since Beijing 2008 Games, which makes her a new Ukraine record holder, reports Ukrinform.

Previously, the record belonged to swimmer Yana Klochkova, who had five Olympic medals.

However, Klochkova remains the record holder for the rank of medals as she has four golds and a silver, while Kharlan has two golds, a silver, and three bronze medals.

Two athletes rank third in the number of medals won: rower Inna Osypenko-Radomska and shooter Olena Kostevych have four medals each (1, 2, 1 and 1, 0, 3, respectively).

Photo: Getty Images