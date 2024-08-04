Media reports Russia, West consent 24-person inmate exchange

(MENAFN) Russia has reportedly reached a significant agreement with several Western countries, including Germany and the United States, for a complicated 24-person prisoner swap. This development was highlighted by both the BBC and CBS on Thursday, citing information from a senior United States administration official.



The reported exchange is set to include the release of three American detainees currently held in Russia: Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, former United States Marine Paul Whelan, and Alsu Kurmasheva, an editor at the state-funded outlet RFE/RL. The swap is expected to involve the release of at least twelve prisoners from Russia to Germany, with Russia receiving eight of its nationals in return, according to reports.



One notable figure among those expected to be released is Vadim Krasikov, who was convicted in Germany in 2021 for the murder of a former Chechen militant commander. Additionally, jailed opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza, who holds dual Russian-British citizenship and whose current location remains unknown, is believed to be part of the deal. Speculation is growing that Kara-Murza could be in the process of being freed, with British MPs actively lobbying the United Kingdom Foreign Office for his release.



The timing of the prisoner swap remains uncertain, but anonymous sources cited by CNN suggest that the exchange may already be in progress. The Telegraph has also reported on the possibility of Kara-Murza's release, highlighting ongoing efforts by British lawmakers to secure his freedom, though there are no guarantees from United States officials regarding his release.

