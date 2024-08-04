Azerbaijani Athlete Qualified For Final At Paris 2024
Another Azerbaijani athlete has started competing in the
"Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports.
Anna Skidan performed in the qualifying round of the
weightlifting competition. With a result of 72.55 meters, our
athlete took 3rd place in group A, and 6th place in the overall
ranking, and qualified for the final stage.
The final round will be held on August 6.
It should be noted that currently, Azerbaijan has three medals.
Judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kilograms) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100
kilograms) became Olympic champions, while boxer Alfonso Dominguez
secured at least the bronze prize by qualifying for the
semi-finals.
