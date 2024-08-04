Azerbaijani Athlete Qualified For Final At Paris 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Another Azerbaijani has started competing in the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

Anna Skidan performed in the qualifying round of the weightlifting competition. With a result of 72.55 meters, our athlete took 3rd place in group A, and 6th place in the overall ranking, and qualified for the final stage.

The final round will be held on August 6.

It should be noted that currently, Azerbaijan has three medals. Judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kilograms) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kilograms) became Olympic champions, while boxer Alfonso Dominguez secured at least the bronze prize by qualifying for the semi-finals.