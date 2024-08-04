عربي


Cabinet Approves Amendments To Jordanian Geologists Association Bylaw

8/4/2024 8:03:00 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 4 (Petra) -The Cabinet on Sunday decided to approve the mandating reasons for the amended internal bylaw of the Jordanian Geologists Association (JGA) for the year 2024, and referred the system to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau to complete the procedures for issuing it according to the rules in place.
The regulation, which was okayed during a Cabinet session, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, aims to amend the value of the JGA's annual subscriptions, which have remained unchanged since 1996.
The new amendments also seek to contribute to raise the JGA's revenues for the purpose of improving the level of the association's services.

Jordan News Agency

