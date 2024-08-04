Trump vows to quit race if health worsens

(MENAFN) At a recent conference held by the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago, presidential nominee Donald addressed concerns regarding his potential health issues if re-elected. During the panel interview, Trump assured attendees that he would step down from the presidency should his health deteriorate while in office. This statement came in response to questions about his age and the implications of serving as president at 82 years old, a year older than the current president, Joe Biden.



Trump, who is 78 years old, emphasized his commitment to resign if he felt he was not fulfilling his duties effectively due to health problems. He acknowledged that while he would be older than Biden in four years, he believes he remains mentally sharp. Trump also proposed that all presidential candidates should undergo aptitude and cognitive testing to ensure their capability to lead.



Trump’s health has been a topic of concern following a close call at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. During the event, a gunman named Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots, grazing Trump’s ear and killing one person while injuring two others. Crooks was subsequently shot and killed by Secret Service agents.



In related political news, President Joe Biden announced a week later that he would withdraw from the presidential race, stating that he would complete his current term but not seek re-election. Biden cited the decision as being in the best interests of the country.

MENAFN04082024000045015687ID1108514869