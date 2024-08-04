Railway Operator Warns Of Schedule Disruptions Following Russian Attack On Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seven trains will depart with two- to 10-hour delay as a result of the damage to railway infrastructure in Poltava region sustained from the Russian attack overnight Sunday.

Ukrzaliznytsia announced this on Facebook, reports Ukrinform.

The following trains are delayed:

21/22 Kharkiv -Lviv (+10:34);

103/104 Kramatorsk - Lviv (+10:34);

1/2 Kharkiv - Ivano-Frankivsk (+10:06);

201/202 Kharkiv - Vorokhta (+10:06);

63/64 Kharkiv - Lviv (+4:57);

111/112 Izyum - Lviv (+4:57); and

112/111 Lviv – Izyum (+2:25).⠀

It is also reported that the delay of the said trains will affect their return departure initially scheduled for this evening.

In particular, 64/63 Lviv - Kharkiv and 112/111 Lviv - Izium will depart approximately two hours behind schedule.

2/1 Ivano-Frankivsk - Kharkiv will depart approximately three hours later than it should.

202/201 Vorokhta - Kharkiv will depart from the station according to schedule before making a non-scheduled long stop in Ivano-Frankivsk for about three hours.

"Since the very night, we have been working to get you to the desired destination as quickly as possible. We should note that railway workers have already restored the damaged sections of our infrastructure," the operator noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian strike targeted railway infrastructure in Poltava region overnight Sunday.