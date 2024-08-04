Russian Drone Leaves Elderly Man Injured In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 76-year-old resident of the village of Sadove, Kherson community, was after a Russian drone dropped an explosive payload on the civilian.

That's according to Roman Mrochko , head of the Kherson Municipal Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"A 76-year-old man was rushed to a Kherson hospital. He sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg," Mrochko wrote.

Russian strikes injure 15 people inregion in past day

According to the official, the man was injured as an enemy drone released an explosive payload.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, this morning, a Bilozerka resident was injured in a Russian drone attack.