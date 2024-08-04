Russian Drone Leaves Elderly Man Injured In Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 76-year-old resident of the village of Sadove, Kherson community, was injured after a Russian drone dropped an explosive payload on the civilian.
That's according to Roman Mrochko , head of the Kherson Municipal Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"A 76-year-old man was rushed to a Kherson hospital. He sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg," Mrochko wrote.
According to the official, the man was injured as an enemy drone released an explosive payload.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, this morning, a Bilozerka resident was injured in a Russian drone attack.
