Watch: Rains Hit Some Parts Of UAE Amid Soaring Heat Yellow Alert Issued For Rough Sea

Amid soaring temperatures, UAE residents can finally make outdoor weekend plans as light rains fall on some parts of the country, bringing respite from the heat.

In Fujairah, light rains have been pouring since the early hours of the morning against the city's mountainous backdrop. The National Centre of Meteorology alerted resident of light rains over the Eastern coast on Sunday.

Videos posted by Storm Centre show heavy drizzles and light rains in parts of the city.

The NCM issued a yellow alert due to rough sea and fresh winds reaching up to 40kmph, blowing in a northwesterly direction. Residents have been urged to be on the lookout in case of outdoor activities.

The met noted that the sea will be rough with waves reaching six feet at times in the Arabian Gulf from 1am and will last till 1am on Monday.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 26.1°C in Al Heben Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 07.15am.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country today causing blowing dust and sand which may reduce the horizontal visibility.

Temperatures will reach up to 41°C and 43°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively. Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 80 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.

