Zelensky Thanks Air Defenders For Their Efficiency And Precision

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Ukraine's Air Force Day thanked the defenders of the sky for every downed Russian target and for their efficiency and precision.

The head of state reported this on , according to Ukrinform.

"Ukraine will always be grateful to all those who serve our country with dedication every day and protect the lives of our people from Russian terror. Today, we express our special gratitude to all the defenders of our skies-to the Ukrainian warriors of the Air Force of the of Ukraine for every downed Russian target, for their efficiency and precision," Zelensky said.

According to him, since the first days of this war, Ukraine has been countering Russian airstrikes.

"Our warriors have already destroyed thousands of Russian missiles and drones, and hundreds of Russian combat planes and helicopters. These are significant results. And we are doing everything to ensure that the Ukrainian Air Force can achieve even more. They will definitely succeed! Glory to our Air Force! Glory to Ukraine!" Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine