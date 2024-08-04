Vodafone Qatar Conducts First 'Better Connections' Training Course

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: In line with Vodafone Qatar's recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Qatar Charity, the company successfully delivered its first 'Better Connections' training course focusing on Customer Service and Retail Skills.

The first course of the series featured interactive discussions, case studies, and various practical activities tailored for the employees at Qatar Charity.

Talent Development Manager at Vodafone Qatar Led by Mahmoud Reda the course emphasised the importance of effective communication and offered professional tips on how to deal with customers. It also provided attendees with the different customer behaviorual styles, how to make an emotional connection with various customers, problem solving techniques, and more.

Head of Media Relations and CSR Ali Atiq Alabdulla commented,“In line with Vodafone Qatar's Corporate Social Responsibility Program, it was an honor to work closely with Qatar Charity to adapt and adopt new ways of working and communicating. Through this course attendees were able to understand the framework for customer relationship management, and best company practices, which they will be able to implement in the future.”

Director of the Resource Development department Ali Al-Gharib expressed gratitude to Vodafone Qatar for offering the courses as part of the Memorandum of Understanding between the two organizations. He emphasized Qatar Charity's commitment to providing its employees with the expertise and skills commonly found in private sector institutions.