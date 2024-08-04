FC Barcelona Defeat Real Madrid 2-1 In El Clasico Friendly

(MENAFN- IANS) New Jersey, Aug 4 (IANS) The two Spanish giants, and FC Barcelona's preparations for the season continue as defeated Madrid 2-1 at the MetLife in the friendly, that also saw a stoppage for an hour due to the thunderstorm protocol.

The first real danger came for Barcelona when Pau Victor got his head on the end from a corner, forcing Courtois into a fine save after eight minutes before the game was stopped for more than an hour due to thunderstorm protocol.

Following the restart, Ancelotti's side began to cause problems in their opponents' area. Arda Guler scored in the 24th minute after outstanding control and a superb one-on-one with Ter Stegen, but the goal was ruled out for offside. A minute later, Brahim's shot from the edge of the area ended up in the goalkeeper's hands.

Madrid was creating dangerous chances and came close again in the 38th minute when Endrick's powerful shot from the edge of the area narrowly missed the target. As Real Madrid dominated, Barcelona took the lead four minutes later, when Lewandowski's deflected shot was headed into the net by Victor.

The tempo did not let up after the interval and Pau Victor's left-footed shot in the 51st minute brought a creditable save from Courtois. Three minutes later, the Barcelona player scored his brace with a shot from just inside the six-yard box to make it 2-0.

Vini Jr. could have reduced the deficit on 63 minutes after Modric's corner was flicked on by Endrick, but Ter Stegen was on hand to turn the ball behind for a corner after the Brazilian's effort at the far post. Nico Paz did manage to get the ball past Inaki Pena in the 82nd minute to cut Madrid's deficit in half but it was too late for a result.