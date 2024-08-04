Altitude Water Featured In August Issue Of Today's Restaurant News

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., August 1st, 2024- Today's Restaurant News is a leading Boca Raton publication that focuses on the restaurant industry, including information about menu data, marketing, operations, and trends that is geared towards leaders in the sector. This month, the magazine has added information about Atmospheric Water Generators to its list of resources.



Altitude Water is a South Florida company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for global problems of water accessibility and safety. The company is a leading and installer of a variety of Atmospheric Water Generators. These powerful machines utilize solar energy and a patented Ozone Generator process to purify water directly from the air, followed by a unique filtration process to stabilize the water's pH. The result is water that is significantly cleaner than bottled or tap water, as well as removed from contaminants such as microplastics. The upcoming Today's Restaurant News piece will discuss how these generators can save restaurants from monumental financial losses, as well as how the machines offer extra levels of safety.



"At Altitude Water, our team is focused on creating a safer and cleaner future for all. Water is one resource we can't do without, and it's essential that people have access to the safest water possible," said Chief Operations Officer Jeff Szur. "Without clean water, restaurants can't function the way they need to in order to properly care for customers and staff. Knowing more restaurant leaders will have the knowledge to protect their workers and patrons warms my heart, and I'm incredibly thankful to the team at Today's Restaurant News for sharing it with their readers."





About Altitude Water and Jeff Szur:



Altitude Water, located in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, is a leading manufacturer and installer of several types of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG's) from residential and light commercial machines to heavy duty military-grade machines that produce water anytime, anywhere. The company's Chief Operations Officer is Jeff Szur. Since 2008, Szur has focused his career on improving Atmospheric Water Generator technology, and in 2009 he developed the first ozone purification machine in Trinidad before bringing his knowledge to the US market. Szur's expertise is recognized by The Weather Channel; Energies Magazine, Authority Magazine, Red Cross, Environmental Directions with Nancy Pearlman; US Marines, Camp Le Jeune; World Vision, Noah's Arc, Kuhului, Hawaii Mission; FootprintProject, Oahu, Hawaii; Maka Project, Cameroon-Jean-Felicien, Gacha Foundation,; Equador - Universidad de Catolica Guayaquil and the first Solar/Water Disaster Relief partnered with New Use Energy Solutions (NUE), a Phoenix-based manufacturer of mobile solar solutions.



About Today's Restaurant News



Today's Restaurant News is a digital newspaper for the restaurant industry and has been publishing since 1996 and we are read all around the world. We can reach 500K readers with our digital newspaper , eblasts, video eblasts and more with our database and Social Media connections.

Company :-TransMedia Group

User :- Adrienne Mazzone

Email :...