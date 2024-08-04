Ukrainian Paratroopers Destroy Enemy Self-Propelled Artillery System In Borova Sector
Date
8/4/2024 12:16:56 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators of unmanned aerial systems from the 77th separate airmobile brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine destroyed a self-propelled artillery system with new ammunition in the Borova direction.
According to Ukrinform, the Air Assault Forces Command reported this on facebook and posted a video.
"The brigade's aerial reconnaissance men spotted a self-propelled artillery unit that the enemy was going to load with new ammunition. Having frivolously brought artillery shots to the self-propelled artillery system in a Kamaz, the invaders set to work," the statement reads.
As a consequence of the detonation of the ammunition, the Russian system was destroyed in a matter of minutes.
As Ukrinform reported, Sicheslav paratroopers destroyed a Russian ZALA drone in the Pokrovsk sector.
Photo: Air Assault Forces Command
MENAFN04082024000193011044ID1108514234
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.