Ukrainian Paratroopers Destroy Enemy Self-Propelled Artillery System In Borova Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators of unmanned aerial systems from the 77th separate airmobile brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the of Ukraine destroyed a self-propelled artillery system with new ammunition in the Borova direction.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Assault Forces Command reported this on and posted a video.

"The brigade's aerial reconnaissance men spotted a self-propelled artillery unit that the enemy was going to load with new ammunition. Having frivolously brought artillery shots to the self-propelled artillery system in a Kamaz, the invaders set to work," the statement reads.

As a consequence of the detonation of the ammunition, the Russian system was destroyed in a matter of minutes.

Photo: Air Assault Forces Command