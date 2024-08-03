Kazakhstan Keeps Pursuing Digitalization Of Energy Industry

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Kazakhstan has implemented several key initiatives to digitalize
the energy industry in 2024, Azernews reports,
citing the government's report on the development of the energy
sector in the first half of 2024.
In particular, a pilot project has been launched for digital
monitoring of the licensing and contract conditions of subsoil
users.
At the same time, the Digital Generation Map module was put into
trial operation and began accepting reports on renewable energy
sources.
As part of the Digital Energy Platform, various modules were
also developed and implemented, including passports for
energy-producing enterprises and cabinets for government agencies
and consumers.
As the government noted, plans for the current year include the
development of the system and further digitalization of processes,
which should help increase the transparency and efficiency of
energy resource management.
"Also worth noting are projects to automate government services
and create electronic classifiers of goods for the oil and gas
industry," the government said.
In addition to this, work is underway to automate the supply
plan using elements of artificial intelligence and launch pilot
projects on the labeling and traceability of motor oils.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan produced 90 million tons of oil in 2023,
which is 6.9 percent higher than in 2022. Oil exports also
increased and amounted to 70.5 million tons, which is 9.6 percent
more than the previous year. Moreover, Kazakhstan plans to increase
oil production in 2024 to 90.3 million tons.
In 2023, gas production in Kazakhstan amounted to 59.063 billion
cubic meters, including large fields such as Tengiz (16.009 billion
cubic meters), Karachaganak (22.385 billion cubic meters), Kashagan
(11.856 billion cubic meters), and others (8.813 billion cubic
meters). Kazakhstan is projected to produce 60.456 billion cubic
meters of raw natural gas in 2024.
Furthermore, electricity production in Kazakhstan amounted to
112.8 billion kWh in 2023. Electricity imports during this period
amounted to 3.4 billion kWh, and exports were 1.4 billion kWh. In
2023, the volume of electricity consumption was at the level of 115
billion kWh (in 2022, 112.9 billion kWh).
MENAFN03082024000195011045ID1108513673
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.