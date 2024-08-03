Uzbekistan's Trade Turnover Volume With Germany Decreases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan's foreign trade volume with Germany amounted to $506.3 million from January through June 2024, Azernews reports.

As per data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this figure has decreased by 84.2 percent year-on-year ($932.9 million in January–June 2023).

Germany ranked 8th among the countries with the largest volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan.

The volume of exports to Germany from Uzbekistan amounted to $37.8 million, which shows a 7.4 percent decline compared to the same period last year ($40.6 million in January–June 2023).

Uzbekistan's imports from Germany reached $468.6 million from January through June 2024. This indicator has decreased by 90.4 percent over the year ($892.3 million in January–June 2023).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover volume amounted to $31.8 billion from January through June 2024. This figure has increased by 8.5 percent year-on-year ($29.3 billion in January–June 2023).

Uzbekistan's exports reached $12.9 billion from January through June 2024, while imports amounted to $18.8 billion.