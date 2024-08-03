Uzbekistan's Trade Turnover Volume With Germany Decreases
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover volume with Germany amounted
to $506.3 million from January through June 2024,
Azernews reports.
As per data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this figure has
decreased by 84.2 percent year-on-year ($932.9 million in
January–June 2023).
Germany ranked 8th among the countries with the largest volume
of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan.
The volume of exports to Germany from Uzbekistan amounted to
$37.8 million, which shows a 7.4 percent decline compared to the
same period last year ($40.6 million in January–June 2023).
Uzbekistan's imports from Germany reached $468.6 million from
January through June 2024. This indicator has decreased by 90.4
percent over the year ($892.3 million in January–June 2023).
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover volume amounted
to $31.8 billion from January through June 2024. This figure has
increased by 8.5 percent year-on-year ($29.3 billion in
January–June 2023).
Uzbekistan's exports reached $12.9 billion from January through
June 2024, while imports amounted to $18.8 billion.
MENAFN03082024000195011045ID1108513672
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.