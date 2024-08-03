Turkmenistan's Trade Turnover With Uzbekistan Increases In 1H2024
Turkmenistan's trade turnover volume with Uzbekistan totaled
$614.2 million from January through June 2024,
Azernews reports.
According to the data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this
indicator has increased by 38.1 percent year-on-year ($444.5
million in January–June 2023).
Turkmenistan ranked 6th among the countries with the largest
volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan.
Turkmenistan's exports to Uzbekistan reached $553.7 million from
January through June 2024. This indicator has increased by 54.5
percent over the year ($358.2 million in January–June 2023).
The volume of imports to Turkmenistan from Uzbekistan amounted
to $60.5 million, which shows a 42.6 percent decline compared to
the same period last year ($86.3 million in January–June 2023).
The total foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan with other
countries in the first six months of this year exceeded $31.8
billion, representing an 8.5 percent increase compared to the same
period in 2023, when it amounted to $29.3 billion.
Meanwhile, the total trade turnover between Uzbekistan and
Turkmenistan in 2023 amounted to $1.09 billion, marking a 17.8
percent increase compared to the total of $928.6 million in
2022.
