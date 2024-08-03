Crown Prince Foundation Launches Platform To Congratulate Crown Prince On Newborn
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 3 (Petra) -- The crown prince
Foundation (CPF) Saturday launched the "Nabarak Lel Hussein" platform
dedicated to congratulating His Highness
Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince and Her Highness
Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on the arrival of Princess Iman bint Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.
The electronic platform allows well-wishers to write messages and share congratulatory posts on social media.
The following is the LINK
to the platform:
MENAFN03082024000117011021ID1108513623
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.