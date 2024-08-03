Injury Toll In Russia's Drone Attack On Kherson Community Rises To Five

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those in an enemy drone attack on the Kherson community has increased to five as a 37-year-old man was injured in Kindiika.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"A man born in 1986 turned to medics with a blast injury and a shrapnel wound in his leg. He came under fire in Kindiika," Mrochko wrote.

According to him, the man is in fair condition and will undergo outpatient treatment.

Two women were injured in an enemy drone attack in the village of Antonivka, Kherson region, this morning. A 50-year-old victim suffered blast and head injuries and a concussion, and a 74-year-old woman sustained a hip injury.

In Kherson, a 33-year-old man was injured after explosives were dropped from a drone.

Later, a 40-year-old man was injured in Antonivka, Kherson community, due to the impact of a Russian drone.