Google Adds New Photo-Editing Features

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: Google has announced a series of new enhancements to its Google Photos app aimed at improving user experience and simplifying photo management.

One of the key updates is the introduction of a faster and easier way to edit saved photos. The company has introduced a new edit button that provides users with direct access to photo editing tools with just one click, enabling quicker enhancement of their memories. Additional improvements include an option to enhance a photo among other features.

Google said that these features will be particularly useful for users who frequently share old photos or enjoy advanced editing techniques. The company added that these updates reflect its commitment to offering an advanced and user-friendly photo management experience.